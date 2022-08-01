Play Brightcove video

Para-cyclist James Ball and pilot Matt Rotherham after winning Wales' first gold of the Games

Welsh para-cyclist James Ball is aiming for that Paralympic Champion title in Paris 2024 after bagging one gold and one silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Along with his pilot, Matt Rotherham, the pair won the Mens Tandem B Sprint at Lee Valley VeloPark on day three of the Games in London - securing Wales' first gold of the Games.

It came after Ball brought home the first medal for Team Wales after placing second in the Men's Tandem B 1000m Time Trial.

But less than 24 hours after the new title, the 31-year-old from Ponthir is already hoping to add to the list.

“To be a World Champion, Commonwealth Champion and Paralympic Champion - that’s the aim”, he said.

“All the messages of support keep flooding through at the moment. It was great to do the job yesterday and on Friday as well.

“It’s incredible. To hear the anthem - I’ve never experienced anything like that before, especially with the crowd as well. They’ve been absolutely fantastic. It didn’t matter what nation they were supporting, it was 100% from everyone. It was great to see.

“It’s the closest we’re going to get [to a home Games]. Don’t get me wrong, the English had the biggest cheers but even so, I remember as soon as we started and on Friday as well - it was absolutely incredible. It was electric.”

It was Ball's first Commonwealth gold having won two silvers in the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Pilot Matt added: “It’s been a good run into the Games and we really wanted to come away with two golds, but I guess a gold and a silver is not too far away. I’m really proud of how we pulled together after losing to the lads on Friday and we made sure we turned it around yesterday. We tried to show them who’s boss and I think we did that.

The pair beat Scotland's Neil Fachie and Lewis Stewart who took home the silver. Credit: PA

“You see the rugby and how everyone supports that and it’s palpable the passion that Welsh people have for sport. I hope we brought a bit of that passion towards our racing yesterday and delivered it for everyone back home,” Matt said.

Discussing how crucial a solid relationship is between himself and his pilot, Ball said: “I’ve always said it’s important on and off the bike to the person inside out. On the Friday for example, we had to reset and go again on Sunday, so Saturday was a very important day for us to get together and work it out.

“I think it’s really important to have good chemistry with the pilot and it shows with the results.”

Elsewhere over the weekend, Wales' first swimming medal of the Commonwealth Games came from 18-year-old Lily Rice.

The pool star from Pembrokeshire won bronze in the Women's 100m Backstroke S8 on Sunday (July 31).

It was a quick turnaround for the swimmer in the lead up to the Games as Lily returned to competitive swimming just nine months ago after being inspired by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Rice won bronze in the Women's 100m Backstroke S8. Credit: PA

Coaches, teammates and family all cheered as they watched the rising star claim that medal.

Coaches Craig Nelson and Nick Russell said: “We just want to say a massive well done!

“An outstanding achievement last night and it was great to watch it.”

Fellow athletes added: “Congrats Lily, we just wanted to wish you well done. We may not have been at the pool, but we were there in spirit. Well done!”