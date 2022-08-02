Play Brightcove video

Jarrad Breen and Daniel Salmon bring home Wales' second gold medal of the Games.

It's another glorious gold medal for Team Wales and the Commonwealth Games as the men's lawn bowls duo grabbed the title.

Jarrad Breen and Daniel Salmon secured a 19-18 victory over England's team Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard in the men's pairs lawn bowls final.

It was a gripping fight as Wales held the advantage for most of the match until England caught up to 16-16, but the duo maintained their focus and snatched the win.

It comes after Wales took bronze in the men's lawn bowls triples on Monday (August 1).

"It was close, we got away early on and they were pegging us back, but you expect that in a big final like that", Daniel explained.

Daniel's dad, Ben Salmon, and Jarrad's mum, Tina Breen, react to the win.

Jarrad added: "When you go out there, there are no friends. We've got to play hard and that's what we had to do today to get us over the line. It's and emotional experience and an unbelievable experience - to have all your mates and your family at that moment."

As well as winning gold medals, the pair have full time jobs. Self-employed painter and decorated, Daniel, explained: "Yeah, you don't get any money doing anything like this - it would be good if you could, but no."

Teammate Jarrad works in Port Talbot steelworks as an electrician in the power plant: "The boys have been really supportive. I'm in the group chat with them and they've been unbelievable through this week - loads of messages from everyone."

The nation's first gold won by James Ball and Matthew Rotherham in the men's Tandem B Sprint over the weekend.

Also on Day 5 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Wales' Jeremiah Azu has qualified for the Men's 100m semi-final in Athletics.

Jeremiah placed second in the sprint, putting him in a confident position ahead of the next round on Wednesday (August 3).

The sports star has already secured a number of notable achievements going into the Commonwealth Games, including British Athletics Champion and U23 European Champion.

Talking ahead of the Games, Jeremiah explained: "I'm really excited to be able to put on the Welsh vest. In track and field, you don't get many opportunities to represent Wales, so this is my first major one and for it to be a Commonwealth Games - essentially at home - is massive.

"I feel like I'm going to have the whole nation behind me. Especially being in that stadium, I can't wait for it."

Elsewhere in Athletics, Wales' Olivia Breen will be hoping for a medal in the Women's 100m T37/38 tonight (August 2).

In the pool, 14-year-old para-swimmer Meghan Willis will be making her mark in the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10, alongside teammate Becky Lewis from Llantrisant .

Speaking to ITV Wales ahead of the Games, the rising star from Cwmbran said: "I'm not hoping for too much. I'm just dipping my toes in the water and just getting used to it.

"For me, representing my country is just amazing. It's great to just stand up and go 'I'm Welsh' - the support from everybody around here - it's just great!"

This will be Meghan's first major competition: "Para sport being alongside other sports is amazing. It's kind of creating that equality again and there's not a difference between us just because we're more abled or not.

"My hopes and dreams are again to get to the next Commonwealth Games and if I can, squeeze in a couple of Olympics and get some medals along the way - that would be great."

Competing in the same event, Becky Lewis' coach, Keith Morgan praised the athletes hard work ahead of the event.

"She's very hard working, very dedicated, really great to work with, really happy, really fun.

"I'm very proud, the club are very proud of her and we had a brilliant send off for her before she went into the holding camp just over a week ago. Hopefully she'll do the business tomorrow night for us."

Keith coaches Becky as part of Rhondda Cynon Taf's Performance Swim Squad.

Asked if the 20-year-old could go on to achieve great success, he added: "Yes definitely. Hopefully the next target for them will be Paris in the Paralympics.

"There are some younger ones coming through as well. And obviously all abled bodies swimmers are doing tremendous as well."