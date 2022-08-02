Hundreds of people came together to attend the funeral of a young woman who died following a paddle boarding tragedy in north Wales.

Emma Louise Powell, 24, from the Llandudno area, died after she and two others came into difficulty while in the water at Conwy Morfa beach.

More than 200 people, including family members and friends, gathered at Colwyn Bay Crematorium on Monday 1 August to remember the "beautiful young lady".

Following the incident, a major rescue operation was launched just after 10pm on Thursday 14 July, which resulted in Emma and one other person being taken to hospital.

Emma died after getting into difficulty in the water at Conwy Morfa beach.

Despite receiving medical attention, police confirmed the 24-year-old died the next day at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor.

Dressed in black or in blue, by request of the family as a mark of Emma's favourite colour, many had to remain outside the chapel due to the amount of people wishing to pay their respects.

The song I'll Always Remember You by Miley Cyrus was played at the start of the service, with the hymn Calon Lân also sung.

The family paid tribute to Emma and mourners stood for a moment of silence.

More than 200 people attended to pay respects to the 24-year-old.

In a statement following her death, Emma's family said: "Emma was like no other, everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her had no choice but to love her.

"She was a huge, happy-go-lucky personality. She was such a vibrant soul with a huge heart."

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and raised more than £4,500 of their £1,000 target.

They added: "Any money not used to contribute towards Emma’s day will be donated towards the The Royal National Lifeboat Institution charity. A service that put all efforts into helping save Emma."