An old dog with a love for walking recently climbed Snowdon for a final adventure as he nears the end of his life.

Turning sixteen in September and showing signs of his age, Savvy the dog struggles with arthritis and is mostly deaf and blind. His owners, a family of 5 from Portsmouth decided to take him on a last big adventure.

Savvy with his owners Credit: Media Wales

Savvy's owner Becky said: "He’s not got long left, he’s coming to the end of his life and we wanted to give him one last holiday and a good walk."

"It took three hours to get up with him and he walked the whole way up with some naps and a lot of water and treats. He was carried a little bit on the way down. We think he's possibly the oldest to get up there, and he's had a lot of love and attention for it from friends, family, and people in Snowdonia."

Owners Becky, Shane and their three children hope Savvy can be immortalised through a Guinness World Record.

Climbing a mountain sounds like an impossible task for an ageing dog - but Becky said it helps him feel better.

She said: "He’s on a lot of medication including a human-grade one, so the pain receptors are blocked. We don’t know if he’s got too much longer left but this has done him the world of good and he seems better."

She continued: "We usually go to Cornwall, Devon or the West Country. But my family love exploring and Wales is great, so we thought we'd explore south Wales."

If Savvy is well enough there may be a chance to take him to Cwmbran as the family have planned a trip there soon.

The family have applied for a Guinness World Record on Savvy's behalf - the oldest dog to climb Wales' tallest mountain - and are waiting to hear the outcome.