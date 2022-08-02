An investigation has been launched after a body was found in a river in south Wales, police have confirmed.

The body was discovered in the Afon Twrch river, two miles west of Ystradgynlais and 14 miles north of Swansea during the morning on Monday 1 August.

Dyfed-Powys Police opened the investigation and have been making enquiries in the Cwmtwrch area of south Powys into the circumstances surrounding the death.

At this time, no further information relating to the person’s name, age or sex have been revealed.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are investigating following the discovery of a body in the Afon Twrch in Lower Cwmtwrch at around 11.30am on Monday, August 1.

“Enquiries are ongoing however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”