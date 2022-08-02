Wales midfielder Ramsey joins Ligue 1 Nice on free transfer

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Ligue 1 club Nice on a free transfer.

Ramsey, 31, had played for Juventus since 2019 where he made 69 appearances for the Serie A side before being loaned to Rangers for the first six months of 2022.

Ramsey, who won three FA Cups in an eight-year spell with Arsenal, has earned 74 caps for Wales and remains the youngest man to have worn the captain's armband for his country - who are set to play in November's World Cup for the first time since 1958.

"A new chapter with Nice," he tweeted in French, before adding in English: "I can't wait to get started."

Ramsey's new contract follows news that his compatriot Joe Rodon has joined Ligue 1 rivals Rennes on loan from Spurs, with the option to make the move permanent.

Nice finished fifth in last season's Ligue 1 standings, winning 20 matches and losing 11.

Ramsey and Rodon's move means they could be facing the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are currently at league champions Paris Saint-Germain.