Cardiff has pulled out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The city's Principality Stadium had been put forward as a potential location for the event in 2023, following confirmation that the competition would be held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine.

Cardiff was among several cities across the UK who revealed ambitions to hold the international event.

However in a joint statement released by Cardiff Council, the Welsh Government and the Principality Stadium, it was confirmed that they would be retracting their bid after conversations about its "feasibility".

The statement pointed out that a number of other events already scheduled to take place at the stadium in the spring next year would have to be cancelled, should Cardiff have been chosen.

The statement read: " Since it was confirmed that the UK would host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Cardiff Council, the Welsh Government and Principality Stadium have been working at pace to establish the feasibility of a bid to host the event in Wales’ capital city.

"Cardiff’s very strong track record in hosting major events, and the world-class Principality Stadium, would have made it a natural fit for such a significant production.

"The BBC, as the event organisers, have released detailed specifications for each city wishing to bid to host the event. As partners, we have been working through these in detail. It is clear that on many of these, Cardiff would have a very strong case to become the host city for Eurovision 2023.

"However, the complexity of staging the event means that a significant number of scheduled events in the Principality Stadium during Spring 2023 would have to be cancelled as a result.

The UK will host next year's contest on behalf of Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. Credit: PA Images

"These include the European Wheelchair Rugby Championships, 'The Road to Principality', a key event in the WRU Community rugby calendar, and a major international artist contracted to appear, among other events. We have been in rapid discussion with the BBC to explore any potential options which might have been able to accommodate the event alongside the existing schedule.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to find a workable solution, and therefore we have collectively agreed that it will not be possible for a Cardiff bid to go forward. We thank the BBC for their positive engagement with us, and we wish the winning city all the best in staging the 2023 competition."

Political parties and former Eurovision winner, Cheryl Baker, had thrown their support behind Cardiff becoming the contest's host city next year.

Organisers of the contest, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and the BBC are currently in the process of deciding which city will host the event.

It will be the ninth time Eurovision has taken place in the UK – more than any other country.