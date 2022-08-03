Article contains details of the offences which readers may find distressing

A former BBC radio presenter has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy from north Wales in the late 1970s.

John Mylrea Caine, previously of Gower Street in Liverpool, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court via video link from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham on August 3.

The 69-year-old was handed an eight year prison sentence after being found guilty of the sex crimes against the young boy.

The court heard how the former BBC Merseyside employee had become a trusted friend of the boy's family and "impressed" his young victim with his flashy sports car and broadcasting job.

Caine had previously been convicted for similar offences against teenage boys stretching across three decades.

Caine took advantage of the boy's interest in the world of broadcasting by offering him "behind the scenes" access to BBC Radio Merseyside. The court heard how Caine groped the boy over his clothing more than once whilst driving home from the radio station.

On one occasion, Caine performed a sex act on the boy while another man, who has never been identified, held him down. The Judge stressed that nothing happened whilst on BBC property.

Caine had previously been convicted for similar offences against teenage boys - spanning the 70s, 80s and 90s - at a court in Manchester over two decades ago. However, the assault against his north Wales victim was not brought before the court until now.

Prosecutor James Wilson shared a statement taken from Caine's victim - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - with the court.

The victim explained the experience had "defined his whole life", forcing him to live with "a particular intense feeling of guilt" that had "invaded every possible aspect" of his life going forward.

He added: "These incidents have effectively split my life into two parts - the one that existed before they [the attacks] took place and the one that I've endured ever since. I feel that I have never returned to the person that I was or became the person I would or could have been had these things not happened."

Defending Caine, Simon Mintz explained there is "rarely" much to say in cases such as these. He argued that despite being "blessed with relatively good health", his client is approaching his seventies and that prison will be "even harder to bear" than usual for someone younger.

The court heard how the former BBC employee became a trusted friend of the boy's family.

He said that since the "destruction" of his broadcasting career, Caine has gone on to rebuild his life by running a bed and breakfast in the Welsh countryside and works in the media on a freelance basis.

Judge Timothy Petts handed Caine an eight year jail term and imposed a sexual harm prevention order on him for the next two decades. He must also sign onto the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Judge Petts said: "In the 1970s, you befriended and indeed groomed [the victim] who was then a teenager with an interest in the world of radio broadcasting. You clearly impressed him with your personality, your sports car and the behind the scenes access you gave him to BBC Radio Merseyside.

"These assaults collectively have had a profound and long-lasting impact on [the victim's] life. It has been accepted that what you did overall has caused him severe psychological harm."

Detective Inspector Iolo Edwards from North Wales Police said: "Following a detailed investigation into these historic offences, I welcome today’s sentence – and my thoughts as always are with the victim. This investigation demonstrates that we will not let time be a barrier to discovering the truth or obtaining justice.

"Any person affected by sexual violence can obtain confidential advice and support from the North Wales Sexual Assault referral centre on 0808 156 3658."