Gwrych Castle has thanked I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! for the "honour" of hosting the ITV show after it was confirmed the next series will return to the Australian jungle.

The 19th century castle near Abergele in north Wales has been the location for the show for the past two years, as Covid travel restrictions meant the programme was looking for a new site closer to home.

A tweet posted by the Gwrych Castle account thanked the show for the opportunity to temporarily host, saying: “It was such an honour to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the last two years.

“As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m A Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most watched shows in the UK.”

It added: “The show has showcased the true beauty of the Castle to millions of people, and has enabled us to carry out urgent repairs after years of neglect, vandalism and arson.

“We have a huge amount to do to bring the Castle back to its former glory, but we’re excited for the future.

“We will continue to collaborate with ITV and I’m A Celebrity, and we still have many items and set pieces in place from the past the 2 years such as The Clink, the I’m A Celebrity throne, privy and the telephone box.”

Many shop windows in Abergele displayed I'm a Celeb themed decor when Gwrych Castle played host. Credit: PA Images

Businesses and people living in the town of Abergele showed huge support for the production of the programme being on their doorstep. Many took part in an I'm a Celeb themed window display competition, while local schools and businesses put on their own Bushtucker Trials.

Prior to the pandemic, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! had taken place in Australia every year since 2002.

The hit show is hosted by presenting duo Anthony “Ant” McPartlin and Declan “Dec” Donnelly.

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was crowned king of the castle in the latest season, while the last celebrity to win the show in the Australian jungle was Jacqueline Jossa in 2019.

The 2022 series will return in the autumn but ITV are yet to announce a release date.