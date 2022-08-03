The sentence of the teenage boy who took part in the murder of Logan Mwangi will not be challenged, it has been confirmed.

Teenage killer, Craig Mulligan, will not have his prison sentence increased as Solicitor General says judge's decision was not 'unduly lenient'.

Mulligan, who was aged 13 when, along with Logan's mum Angharad Williamson and her partner John Cole, brutally murdered five-year-old Logan and then dumped his body in the river.

Mulligan was sentenced to life detention with a minimum of 15 years before he can apply for parole. Cole was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 29 years and Williamson to life with a minimum of 28 years.

Logan was brutally murdered by his mother Angharad Williamson, her partner John Cole and teenager Craig Mulligan.

Two months on from the hearing, the Solicitor General made a "provisional" referral to the Court of Appeal over whether Mulligan's sentence was unduly lenient - such applications have to be made within 28 days of the date of sentencing.

However, it has now been confirmed that "after careful consideration" the UK government law officer is not going ahead with the application to challenge the sentence handed down by Mrs Justice Jefford - saying it did not meet the high threshold of being unduly lenient.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: "The Solicitor General was horrified by this case and wishes to express his sympathies to the victim’s father.

"After careful consideration the Solicitor General has concluded that this case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal. A referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to the Court of Appeal can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence. The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case."

Cole, Williamson, and teenager Mulligan pleaded not guilty to murder but were convicted following a 10-week trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Logan's injures were similar to those sustained from a fall from height or high-speed car crash.

Logan was subjected to a "brutal and sustained assault" prior to his death. He had more than 50 external wounds, as well as multiple internal injuries akin to those found in victims of a fall from height or high-speed car crash.

In a statement from his school, Logan was described as "a bright, happy child who was caring and loving and an absolute pleasure to teach" and who loved playing with his classmates.

Throughout the trial and sentencing hearing Mulligan’s identity was protected by a court order under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 due to the defendant being under 18 years old and legally considered a juvenile.

This prevented the publication of his name, address, identity of the school he attended, or a still or moving image of him.

Once the guilty verdict had been delivered by the jury an application was made by the media to revoke the Section 45 order. Following the sentencing of Cole, Williamson, and Mulligan the trial judge agreed to this application due to the serious nature of the conviction and Mulligan’s identity could be reported.