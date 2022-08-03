Play Brightcove video

Olivia Breen's joyous reaction to winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022

Wales has secured two more gold medals on day five of the Commonwealth Games as Olivia Breen followed Jarred Breen and Daniel Salmon to reach top of the podium on Tuesday (2 August).

The track and field athlete beat rival, Team England's Sophie Hahn, in the Women's T37/38 100m - recording a personal best time of 12.83 seconds.

It made an impressive day for Team Wales who had already taken another gold that morning in the lawn bowls and then a bronze with Jasmine Hacker-Jones in the judo.

With just five more days left of the Birmingham games, Team Wales' medal total reached 13 - three gold, two silver and eight bronze. It places them eighth overall at the competition.

Breen won her gold in Birmingham with style, setting a new personal best time. Credit: PA Images

Breen won bronze in the same event at the last Commonwealth Games. She also took home a gold in the T38 Long Jump at those same 2018 Gold Coast games.

Speaking about her Birmingham gold, Breen said she was incredibly happy to have been able to take that top spot with her nearest and dearest watching from the crowd.

"I knew that I had it in me," the 26-year-old said.

"It came altogether. I've been working hard for the last nine years and I'm just so, so happy.

"To do it with my friends and family here - it's just so, so amazing."

Breen beat reigning champion Hahn in 0.26 seconds.

Team Wales are guaranteed another medal on Wednesday (3 August) with Joel Makin competing in the men's singles squash final.

Welsh sprinters Jeremiah Azu and Hannah Brier will also be looking for success on Wednesday as they take part in their respective semi-final events.