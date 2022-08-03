Police have renewed their appeal to find out what happened to a man from Newbridge, near to Cwmbran in south Wales, who went missing nearly 10 years ago.

Kyle Vaughan disappeared on Sunday 30 December 2012, aged 24, after leaving his home that evening.

On the same day he disappeared, the silver Peugeot Kyle was driving was involved in a collision on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca.

A missing person enquiry was initially launched, which then became a murder investigation.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of offences in connection with Kyle’s disappearance. All were later released without charge.

Gwent Police are today (August 3), what would have been Kyle's 34th birthday, again asking for information to help solve the mystery.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie said: "More than nine years on, our investigation into what happened to Kyle remains very much active and we remain in regular contact with his family.

“Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public.

“This investigation is extensive. To date; we’ve conducted searches in 40 areas, we’ve interviewed in excess of 200 people, more than 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.

“Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want.

Kyle's car was involved in a crash on the day of his disappearance. Credit: Gwent Police

“We’re still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

Alan Vaughan, Kyle's dad, said: "We’ve never given up hope of locating Kyle; we’ve never given up hope of finding out what happened to him.”

Kyle’s mum, Mary, died in 2018 following an illness.

Gwent Police have created a webpage where people can submit information relevant to the case, along with their contact details. The site will be active for one month from August 3.

People can also contact the police with information via social media or calling 101.