Comedian Rhod Gilbert said he has been "blown away" by the support he has received following his cancer diagnosis.

The 53-year-old comic, from Carmarthen, recently shared the news online that he was receiving treatment at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

A one-off fundraising show was planned after the announcement, however that idea has quickly snowballed into a programme of charitable comedy events throughout October - right across south Wales.

The television and radio presenter is a patron of Velindre Cancer Centre and has himself helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for those diagnosed with cancer through various activities, including trekking to the top of Kilimanjaro and hosting various comedy nights.

The comic said he was "thrilled" his cancer diagnosis could be turned into "something so positive", to help other cancer patients.

Ammanford-based comedian Gareth Morris said he was inspired to “pick up the baton” and ensure that the rest of Wales’ comedy community does their bit too, as Rhod undergoes his treatment at the centre over the next few months.

Originally the plan was to hold just one comedy night in Cardiff, but the outpouring of support soon meant that the idea for a much wider project was formed.

“Mr Gilbert’s fundraising work over the years has been nothing less than inspiring,” said Mr Morris.

“I looked to organise what would be a one-off comedy night to raise a couple of pounds for the Velindre Centre, but instead I was met with comedians wanting to support the cause.

"Within an hour, we had a team of fourteen people planning out a series of shows, all geared towards fundraising for the centre. It’s been incredible to be a part of it.”

Credit: PA Images

Head of fundraising at Velindre, Anrdew Morris, said: “We think we know how well-loved Rhod is from his sell-out shows, but the thousands of messages, cards and gifts he’s receiving currently really does bring home just how much he is thought of.

"Rhod has done so much for Velindre that it’s great to see others now supporting him and the centre.

"The number of comedians that have got involved in the Wales Stands Up events to show support to Rhod and Velindre at this challenging time really is fantastic, and we know Rhod will be touched as these events encompass two things he’s extremely passionate about - comedy and raising funds for Velindre.”

So far, a dozen comedy fundraising nights have been arranged, all taking place between 10 October and 16 October. All the proceeds from the shows will go to Velindre Cancer Centre.

There will also be a special closing night held on 21 October at Beefy’s Comedy Club in Rhiwbina, Cardiff.

Confirmed shows and their locations:

October 10

The Plough and Harrow, Swansea

Kings Arms Hotel, Abergavenny

October 13

Chapel 1877, Cardiff

Hardies, Merthyr Tydfil

Has Beanz, Ammanford

October 14

The Green Lady, Caerphilly

Willowtown Club, Ebbw Vale

October 15

CWRW, Carmarthen

Clwb Y Bont, Pontypridd

October 16

The Pipeworks, Pontyclun

Le Pub, Newport

Date to be arranged

The Royal Oak, Broadway, Cardiff

One of the promoters involved in the fundraising project is Ellie Chopping of Shameless Promotion.

She said: “You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in south Wales who does not have Velindre Cancer Centre to thank for the care of either themselves or someone close to them over the years, so it’s wonderful to be able to do something to help with their efforts and to show gratitude to them for all the wonderful work they do.

"Even better that in these tough times we can raise funds while offering fun nights full of much-needed laughs for punters across Wales.”

Rhod Gilbert has been a patron of the Cardiff-based cancer centre for a number of years.

Gilbert's comedy career spans 20 years and he has sold thousands of tickets across the UK. The comic's recent The Book of John Tour had to come to an early close due to medical advice.

During the tour, Gilbert played several sell-out shows in Cardiff and was due to perform at the new Swansea Arena in the middle of July. However the comic announced that the tour would be cut short because he had been struggling with neck and throat pain.

Apologising to ticket-holders, he said the dates would be rescheduled for early 2023.

It was a short while after this news that Gilbert confirmed he was receiving treatment for cancer.

The comedian said he has been amazed by the outpouring of support he has received since his diagnosis was made public.

The comedian said: “I’ve been absolutely blown away by the many lovely messages of support, and I’m thrilled that we can come together to turn this into something so positive for such a remarkable cancer centre.”