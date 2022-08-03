A number of "extremely rare" pink grasshoppers have been spotted in a family garden in north Wales.

Conservation officer Ben Murcott spotted three of the highly unusual insects while searching for mini beasts with his family in Bethesda.

Pink grasshoppers have a genetic mutation called erythrism, which gives them their unusual colouring.

It is estimated that there is only a 1% chance of seeing these uncommon grasshoppers in a person's lifetime.

'It may not be around for too long'

Mr Murcott said: "While we recorded several species of grasshopper we were surprised to see three bright pink grasshoppers.

"After a bit of research it looks like this is quite a rare find. A genetic mutation changes the insect's normal camouflage colour and makes them turn bright pink."

He continued: "This makes them more visible to predators so we snapped the picture as it may not be around for too long. Pink or not, it's important to leave wilder parts in the garden as this is an important habitat for our wildlife."

The green Meadow Grasshopper is the most commonly sighted grasshopper species in the UK. They are less visible to predators due to their green and brown colouring helping them to blend into the wild.