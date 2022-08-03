A TV presenter couple have described the "magic" of becoming parents following 15 rounds of IVF.

Lewis and Hannah Vaughan Jones, who documented their fertility struggles on social media and YouTube, spent five years trying to conceive.

But in June 2019, Hannah - a CNN anchor - announced that she was pregnant.

And in December 2019, the couple announced the birth of their son, Matheson "Sonny" Vaughan Jones.

Speaking to ITV Wales presenter Andrea Byrne for an episode of Making Babies: A Fertility Podcast, Hannah and Lewis said Sonny was the "star of the show" in their home.

"Every single day we still turn around to each other and say I can't believe he's here, I can't believe he's our boy", said Hannah.

Lewis, a BBC Newsreader from Penarth in south Wales, said being a parent to Sonny is "magical every single day."

But he said the gruelling experience of going through IVF is something that "never leaves you."

Lewis told Andrea: "I will always be someone who went through years and years of IVF... I will always carry that.

What is IVF?

IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) is one of several techniques available to help people with fertility problems have a baby.

An egg is removed from the ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a laboratory.

The fertilised egg, called an embryo, is then returned to the womb to grow and develop.

Whether you can access IVF via the NHS depends on a number of factors, including your age, how long you have been trying to conceive, and the rules set by your local health board.

"I remember the sense of your life being on pause and not being able to move forward and to find proper joy and happiness in things around you because this is constantly hanging over you, and that feeling is so powerful."

Hannah recalled how painful it was during their own fertility struggles to hear of friends and family falling pregnant when for so many years they could not.

Lewis and Hannah Vaughan Jones have described the "magic" of being parents. Credit: Hannah Vaughan Jones

"I remember a good friend literally scooped me up from the pavement, because I had just found out that someone that I loved was pregnant... and I hated myself for being so devastated", said Hannah.

Talking about how their lives have changed, Lewis said when he and Hannah first got married they both wanted "big families with lots of kids."

But they said they are now "so happy as a three".

"We feel so lucky and we are so lucky, and we don't ever forget that for long", said Lewis.

Making Babies: A Fertility Podcast is presented by ITV Wales Presenter Andrea Byrne and is available to listen to here.