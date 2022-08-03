A bus company has put out a plea to help reunite a cuddly toy with its owner.

The small fluffy penguin "fell asleep" on a Cardiff Bus and was left behind, according to the bus company.

Thankfully, the toy found its way to the lost and found department and Cardiff Bus allowed the penguin to 'tweet' through its social media account on Tuesday (August 2) to find its way back home.

The plea reads: "Can you help me reach my owner? I think I fell asleep on a Cardiff Bus and was parted from my friend.

"I ended up in their lost property department where the nice ladies have given me some fish sandwiches to keep me going, but I really miss home. Please help me get home."

The tweet has since been shared thousands of times and Cardiff Bus added: " Thank you for sharing our lost soft toy tweet. We really hope someone comes to p-p-p-pick up a penguin today."