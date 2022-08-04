Play Brightcove video

Aled Davies and Harrison Walsh bring two more medals home to Wales

More medals for Team Wales as athletes dominate in the discus event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Welsh star Aled Sion Davies took the gold with teammate Harrison Walsh bagging the bronze in the Men's Discus F42-44/F61-64 event.

The win brings 31-year-old Davies' total number of Commonwealth Game golds to four.

Reacting to his win, the full time shot-putter from Bridgend, said: "Over the moon, it's the one I wanted. It's not even about winning to be honest, it's about the opportunity to represent Wales. It's a really special one and we're really proud to do it and it's something that's really close to my heart.

"There are two medals going home to the right place."

Walsh, from Mumbles, first picked up a discus in 2015 after suffering a serious knee injury in rugby. It left him paralysed from the knee down.

Whilst the former rugby player represented Wales a number of time in U16s, U18s and U20s, the 2022 Commonwealth Games are his first time wearing the red vest in Athletics.

After winning his bronze and ahead of the medal ceremony, Walsh explained: "I'll be hearing that national anthem and that's something I've always wanted to hear from a very young age.

"You grow up in Wales - you want to represent Wales, you want to wear the red and that's the opportunity we got today. I think that's more special than the medals themselves for me - to know everyone back home is supporting us."

Looking ahead to Paris 2024, Davies added: "I'm going to keep doing discus. I've enjoyed it, I forgot how much I missed it.

"I still think I've got bigger throws in me, so I'm still hungry to progress and see where I can take the event.

"But obviously the focus is going to go back to the shot put now with World Champs next year and then on towards defending my Paralympic title in Paris."

It's clear Walsh is keen to make his mark in the next Paralympic Games too: "I don't see why I can't be in the fight for medals out there and that's the goal."

Elsewhere on the track, it was a 5th place finish for 21-year-old Jeremiah Azu in the Men's 100m Sprint.

Hoping for a Commonwealth medal, Azu called the moment "bittersweet".

"I think I started to think too much half way through the race, towards the end. I should have just let it happen a bit more naturally, but it's the harsh way and you've got to learn it somehow.

"But I'm happy to be back healthy again. To be able to put three rounds together over two days is - I wasn't even sure if I'd be able to compete let alone make the final, so I've got to take the positives, but I was hoping to come out with a medal so it's a bit bittersweet."

And taking the positive, Azu acknowledged the support from the fans in the crowd.

He said: "It was amazing, honestly. As much as we're in England, I felt like I got all the love. I could really feel the Welsh fans out there so thank you to all of them that came out. It's late and people are still here, the stadium is still packed, so huge shoutout to them."

In the pool, Swansea University swimmer Medi Harris just missed out on a medal finishing 4th in the Women's 50m Backstroke.

The 19-year-old from Gwynedd had already secured a bronze in the 100m Backstroke at her first Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I can't complain, because it's my first Commonwealth Games. I'm really happy with how I was able to deliver near enough my PB on the night and I couldn't ask for anything more.

"I did the best I could on my last race, so I'm happy."

Harris added: "It's been incredible to be part of such a strong team, but a small nation. I'm just really happy we were able to come out and show the world what we can do. Hopefully for the next Commonwealth Games it'll be even better."