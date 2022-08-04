Friends of a man from Cardiff who died in Tenerife just one day before his 30th birthday have said they are determined to bring him back home.

Nicholas Desmond, known as Nicky, was from the Gabalfa area of the capital and died on July 29.

Family friend Sacha Pugsley, 29, said Nicky had been in Tenerife just "hours" before his death. She described Nicky as "bubbly and outgoing" and as someone who was "always happy."

Now a fundraiser has been launched to raise money to bring Nicky home to be laid to rest.

Nicky had flown out to Tenerife in the early hours of July 29, the day before his 30th birthday.

Shortly after arriving, he was rescued from the sea in Callao Salvaje with signs of drowning. Emergency services were called and Nicky was flown to Adeje, where an ambulance was waiting to transport him to hospital - but sadly he could not be saved.

Friend Sacha has set up a fundraising page, working with charity Reparation Services Trust (REST), to rally the funds to bring Nicky home to Cardiff.

REST aims to assist with financial support for bereaved families by repatriating their loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances.

The charity was set up by Steve and Linda Bassett after their son Tom was killed in Dubai in 2017. It cost the family £6,600 to bring Tom home.

Speaking about the charity, Sacha said that they had "lifted a weight off [their] shoulders" in assisting the family with paperwork.

A balloon release was held in Nicky's memory on July 30 - the day of his 30th birthday. Credit: Media Wales/Sacha Puglsey

Sacha said that Nicky was "known all over Cardiff, mostly for the type of person he was".

She said: "He was very bubbly, very outgoing. He always had a helping hand for everybody."

The pair grew up on the same street in Cardiff.

"He would literally walk the world for me if he could," she added.

"He was always happy, always bubbly. I don't think I'd ever seen a time where he was upset. He'd never bring anybody down."

The fundraiser is aiming to raise £10,000 to cover the cost of repatriating Nicky to Cardiff from Tenerife. A family fundraising event is also set to take place on August 13.

The Go Fund Me page reads: "The unexpected death of a child is an unimaginable loss that no one could prepare for. Every parent's greatest fear is the loss of their child. It happened so suddenly and I know nothing will ever fill the void in their hearts.

"He was such a beautiful soul, a brother, a son loved by all that met him, has left us too soon. Our beloved friends and the Gabalfa community have suffered a significant loss with the recent passing of their precious friend Nicky.

"While we cannot take away their pain, we can help this loving family with the many financial burdens they now face. Please consider donating as they lay their son to rest and take the time away to grieve."