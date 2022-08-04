A wedding party allegedly descended into chaos - as 200 guests broke out into a 'brawl' for two hours, leaving police officers injured.

Dozens of guests travelled to a hotel in Wrexham on Tuesday (August 2) before the fighting broke out.

Police were called to the premises at around 11pm, after reports of "serious disorder" with one of the officers saying there were far too many young people there.

In trying to calm tensions down, police say two female officers were injured, however no arrests have currently been made.

In a statement, Inspector Luke Hughes, of North Wales Police, said "I find it embarrassing that people behave like this, that they can’t conduct themselves appropriately and waste officers' time dealing with this nonsense on a random Tuesday evening.

"Two female officers received superficial injuries as a result.

"No arrests have been made yet…but I can assure those in attendance that we are reviewing body worn video and CCTV. I suspect we will be in touch."

