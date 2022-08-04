Play Brightcove video

Rural Affairs Correspondent Hannah Thomas why pick-your-own farms are great for both business and biodiversity

Pick-your-own farms have been a traditional staple where people in the local community go to find the best fruits of the summer season. Strawberries and raspberries being a popular hit.

However over the last few years many farmers across Wales have been opening their farms for the local community and tourists to pick the best of their enticing flowers. Sunflowers, lavender's and poppies have become their most favoured.

Sunflower in the field Credit: ITV Wales

This year some farmers have been growing a variety of flowers showcasing how good they are for business but also for the biodiversity crisis.

Richie Harris at Berth y Beili Farm, Libanus was the second farm in Wales to begin pick-your-own sunflowers and early this year he sowed half a million poppy seeds with his son.

Richie told ITV Wales: "We've had a great response to them, they've been excellent, we're very pleased with them we've also added sunflowers this year and they seem to be very popular as well."

Together with the sunflowers theres an estimated 18 acres worth of flowers to pick from in his fields.