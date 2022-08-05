Cardiff 10k cancelled with runners denied refund

The organisers of the Cardiff 10k have cancelled this year's event on September 4th, telling those taking part that they won't get a refund.

Front Runner Events say they have 'worked closely with stakeholders' but the delivery of the event has proved more challenging than originally thought.

It says because it's already committed to a large number of orders from suppliers, it won't be able to "defer, transfer or offer refunds to runners due to the monies committed or already spent" on the event.

It has said that a virtual run is still going ahead.

David Martin-Jewell, Managing Director of Front Runner Events says the group is "devastated" to not host the race this year.

"We’ve liaised closely with all event stakeholders but delivery of the event has proven far more challenging than anticipated to achieve giving the logistical and operational situations that we have encountered.

"Despite having explored a number of alternative options and scenarios in an attempt to mitigate the effect of circumstances which are sadly beyond our control, while also maintaining the nature and heritage of this race, we simply have not been able to find a viable solution."

Mr Martin-Jewell added "as frustrating as this is, we were not expecting so many challenges across such a wide range of areas. We are confident that the event will continue to grow when it returns in 2023”.

The virtual event will take place from 09.00 Sunday 7th Aug and will end at 19.00 on Sunday 11th September 2022.

Front Runner Events say full details of the virtual race have been sent to all participants by email.