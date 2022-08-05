A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman in Barmouth, Gwynedd.

Margaret Barnes, from Birmingham, died on Marine Parade in the early hours of Monday 11 July.

North Wales Police were called to the street just before 11pm on Sunday 10 July. Welsh Ambulance Service crews also attended the scene but Ms Barnes death was confirmed several hours later.

David Redfern, 45, from Barmouth, has been charged with her murder. He remains in police custody and will appear before magistrates on Friday 5 August.