Police are currently in attendance at a Flintshire primary school due to an "ongoing" incident.

Officers at the scene of Ysgol Croes Atti Primary School in Flint have closed the A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, in both directions.

Traffic is queuing and police are asking motorists to find an alternative route until further notice, as the area may be closed for some time.

The force also reassured that there are "no concerns for the general public".