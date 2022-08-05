A teenage boy died after falling more than 1,300ft in Snowdonia while on a walk with his father, an inquest opening has heard.

Christopher Jack Wilson, an 18-year-old student from Brixham in Devon, had been walking on Crib y Ddisgl when he fell approximately 400m down an incline.

Assistant coroner for North West Wales, Sarah Riley, said Mr Wilson sustained multiple substantial injuries and died on July 26.

An investigation into the tragedy remains ongoing. The coroner adjourned the inquest to a full hearing.