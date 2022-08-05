The top 10 most dangerous roads in Britain according to new research

New research has revealed the areas of Great Britain with the highest numbers of people killed or seriously injured in traffic accidents.

The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, compared the total number of road casualties in each local authority in 2021 with each area’s population size.

Powys, in mid Wales, was found to have the most dangerous roads in Britain, while neighbouring Ceredigion came a close second.

135 People killed or seriously injured on the roads in Powys in 2021.

The research also revealed the safest roads in Britain, with Bath and North East Somerset topping the list.

A Forbes Advisor spokesperson said: “The relatively high number of people seriously injured or killed in traffic accidents in Wales could be down to the higher percentage of rural roads in the country, which typically see more casualties than roads in urban areas.

“However, all parts of the country feature in our ‘Worst 10’ tables, so it’s important that drivers take the utmost care when behind the wheel.”

The top 10 most dangerous roads in Britain

1. Powys, Mid Wales

2. Ceredigion, West Wales

3. Blackpool, North West England

4. Westminster, London

5. Monmouthshire, South Wales

6. Lincolnshire, East Midlands

7. Pembrokeshire, West Wales

8. Portsmouth, South East England

9. Isle of Wight, South East England

10. Dorset, South West England

Cardiff in south Wales was found to have some of the safest roads in Britain. Credit: PA

The top 10 safest roads in Britain

1. Bath and North East Somerset, South West England

2. Aberdeen City, Scotland

3. East Dunbartonshire, Scotland

4. Swansea, Wales

5. Cardiff, Wales

6. North Lanarkshire, Scotland

7. Harrow, London

8. Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales

9. Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales

10. Moray, Scotland

