Para-table tennis player, Joshua Stacey, and boxer, Rosie Eccles, have won Commonwealth Games golds for team Wales.

Stacey has won Wales’ sixth gold of the Commonwealth Games so far, after defeating Lin Ma in the final of the men’s classes 8-10 singles, becoming Wales’ first Commonwealth Games Para-table tennis singles champion.

Meanwhile, light-heavyweight Eccles beat Australia's Kaye Scott, with Taylor Bevan and Ioan Croft also going for gold today.

The two gold wins came within an hour of each at the NEC on day 6 of the games in Birmingham.