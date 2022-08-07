Two people have been hospitalised after a vehicle fell down a cliff face. Emergency services and Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team were called to the scene near Abersoch in the early hours of the morning (Sunday 7).

In a statement, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said: "The team were alerted shortly after 02:00hrs this morning at the request of North Wales Police to assist at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in the Abersoch area.

"Two casualties had been ejected from a vehicle which had fallen a considerable distance down a cliff face, and the Team’s specialist technical rescue equipment and expertise was requested.

"Also in attendance were North Wales Fire and Rescue Service / Gwasanaeth Tân ac Achub Gogledd Cymru, the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and HGC Uned Drôn / NWP Drone Unit.

"Upon the team’s arrival, both casualties had been evacuated to a nearby field. In a combined team effort between each of the partner agencies, one casualty was packaged and stretchered to the roadhead and an awaiting ambulance."