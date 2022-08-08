With the sun setting on a scintillating couple of weeks of Commonwealth Games action in Birmingham, Welsh athletes make the short journey home with 28 medals for their efforts.

It's eight shy of the 36 they won in Gold Coast in 2018 and in Glasgow in 2014, but is well clear of the 19 won in Delhi in 2010.

It also places Wales ahead of some pretty major sporting nations, including South Africa, Kenya and Jamaica.

Such was the wide-ranging success of Team Wales in Birmingham, it's difficult to pin down the stand out moment from the games for those wearing the dragon.

Was it Olivia Breen's infectious smile as she took her lap of honour in the Alexander stadium after winning 100m gold? Could it have been Aled Davies finally securing gold in the colours of Wales?

Perhaps it was away from Alexander Stadium? Gemma Frizelle won gold in style in the gymnastics hoop, while the Croft twins take two medals back to Crymych.

Take a look back on all 28 medals Team Wales have won over the last 12 days.

James Ball and Matt Rotherham | Silver | Men's tandem B 1000m time trial

Credit: PA Images

James Ball and Matt Rotherham won Wales' first medal of the games as they rode to silver on their tandem bike.

Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane, Lowri Thomas | Bronze | Women's team sprint

Credit: PA images

Edmunds, Finucane and Thomas secured Wales' second medal of the games as they pipped Australia to a place on the podium in 47.767 seconds.

Emma Finucane | Bronze | Women's individual sprint

Credit: PA Images

Finucane, fresh off her bronze in the team sprint, rode to personal glory as the Carmarthen 19-year-old beat Great Britain star Sophie Capewell in a best-of-three sprint to take a second bronze medal.

Dominic Coy, Iestyn Harret, Olivia Mathias, Non Stanford | Silver | Triathlon Mixed Relay

Credit: PA Images

Wales' first medal outside the velodrome came in the team triathlon relay. Non Stanford won the world title in 2013, but said this achievement alongside her Welsh team mates may be the highlight of her career.

James Ball and Matt Rotherham | Gold | Men's tandem B sprint

Credit: PA Images

Having already secured a silver in the time trial, it was on the tandem bike that James Ball and Matt Rotherham claimed Wales' first gold medal of the games.

William Roberts | Bronze | Men's 15k scratch

Credit: PA Images

Will Roberts recovered from a crash to claim a bronze medal in the men's 15k scratch race.

Eluned King | Bronze | Women's 25k Points

Credit: PA Images

Swansea based King picked up 32 points to pip Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster to the podium for her first major international medal.

Lily Rice | Bronze | Women's 100m backstroke S8

Credit: PA Images

Heading over to the aquatics centre and it was Pembrokeshire's Lily Rice who picked up Wales' first swimming medal, as she finished third in the S8 100m backstroke.

Medi Harris | Bronze | Women's 100m backstroke

Credit: PA Images

The 19-year-old from Porthmadog already hold's the national record for the 100m backstroke, and now she has a Commonwealth medal to add to an impressive early career.

Owain Dando, Ross Owen & Jon Tomlinson | Bronze | Men's triples lawn bowls

Credit: PA Images

Team Wales had high hopes of medals in the lawn bowls and it was Dando, Owen and Tomlinson who picked up the first medal in the men's triples.

Daniel Salmon & Jarrad Breen | Gold | Men's pairs lawn bowls

Credit: PA Images

A tense final against England saw Wales leave it until the last bowl to secure a first bowls gold medal. Cue the celebrations as Salmon and Breen celebrated in some style.

Jasmine Hacker-Jones | Bronze | Women's 73kg Judo

Credit: PA

Jasmine Hacker-Jones would pick up Wales' first medal on the Judo mat as she beat Cameroon's Audrey Jeannette Etoua Biock.

Olivia Breen | Gold | Women's 100M T37/38

Credit: PA Images

Olivia Breen wasn't the favourite going into the women's 100m final. Perhaps that's what made her win all the more special and her smile all the wider. A fantastic lap of honour followed, as did the first rendition of Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau in Alexander Stadium.

Natalie Powell | Silver | Women's 78kg Judo

Credit: PA Images

Back on the Judo mat, Natalie Powell added a silver medal to the gold she won in Glasgow in 2014.

Joel Makin | Silver | Men's singles squash

Credit: PA Images

In a pulsating final, Joel Makin couldn't quite overcome New Zealand's Paul Coll in an epic encounter that finished 3-11 11-9 8-11 11-8 11-7. Makin's silver is Wales' first ever in Commonwealth squash.

Aled Siôn Davies | Gold | Men's discuss F42-44/F61-64

Credit: PA Images

Aled Siôn Davies has won pretty much everything, but until now, a chance to win a major gold in Welsh colours had escaped him. The wait finally came to an end in Birmingham as Davies threw a games record.

Harrison Walsh | Bronze | Men's discuss F42-44/F61-64

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

It was a night to remember in Alexander Stadium as Walsh joined Davies on the podium to win bronze. Suffice to say land of our fathers was belted out as y Ddraig Gogh flew high and proud about Birmingham.

Geraint Thomas | Bronze | Men's cycling time trial

Credit: PA Images

It was so close yet so far for Thomas as a crash saw him lose around 30 seconds during the men's time trial. Still, it was a monumental effort from Thomas who has only just come from a gruelling Tour de France where he claimed a podium spot.

Gordon Llewellyn & Julie Thomas | Silver | Lawn bowls mixed pairs B2/B3

Credit: PA Images

Gordon Llewellyn became Wales' oldest ever Commonwealth Games medallist at the age of 75 when he and teammate Julie Thomas won silver in the lawn bowls mixed pairs B2/B3.

Gemma Frizelle | Gold | Gymnastics hoop

Credit: PA Images

If you were planning on having a quiet Saturday morning, you'd have failed if you'd switched the gymnastics on. Gemma Frizelle shocked a talented field to claim gold in the individual hoop. That's how to win gold in style.

Jake Dodd | Bronze | Men's flyweight

Credit: PA Images

It was an excellent games for Wales' boxers with a guaranteed six medals before any punches had been thrown in the finals. Dodd, a plumber by trade, put in an excellent effort to claim a bronze to kick things off in the NEC.

Owain Harris-Allan | Bronze | Men's bantamweight boxing

Credit: PA Images

Bantamweight Harris-Allan was outmuscled by Ghana’s Abraham Mensah, who won on a split decision in the semi-finals, but the future is very bright for this young prospect.

Garan Croft | Bronze | Men's light middleweight boxing

Credit: PA Images

One of the two Croft twins competing for Team Wales, Garan takes a light-middleweight bronze medal back to Pembrokeshire.

Joshua Stacey | Gold | Men's table tennis singles classes 8 - 10

Credit: PA Images

As the medals flooded in from the boxing in the NEC, table tennis star Joshua Stacey was not to be outdone. The gold medalist dedicated his win to his late grandfather.

Rosie Eccles | Gold | Women's light middleweight boxing

Credit: PA Images

Eccles reigned supreme in the light-middleweight division and she won the gold in emphatic fashion as she stopped Australia’s Kaye Scott. Her prize wasn't just gold, she'll also fly the flag for Wales at the closing ceremony.

Taylor Bevan | Silver | Men's light heavyweight boxing

Credit: PA Images

Bevan produced one of the 'stop what you're doing and watch this' moments of the games in his semi final as he relentlessly traded blows with England's Aaron Bowen to book his place in the final. How much did that take out of him? We may never know, but Bevan can be mightily pleased with an impressive silver.

Ioan Croft | Gold | Men's welterweight boxing

Credit: PA Images

His twin had already secured one medal for the Croft family, and Ioan defeated Stephen Zimba from Zambia by unanimous decision to make sure a gold medal would also be coming back to Crymych.

Charlotte Carey & Anna Hursey | Gold | Women's doubles table tennis

Credit: PA Images

Heading into the final day of the games, Team Wales weren't quite done yet. Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey were fantastic in their bronze medal match against the Singapore pair. After disappointment last week, their smiles as they stood on the podium tell you everything you need to know.