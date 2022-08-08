Former Wales manager and Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will go on trial on Monday accused of assaulting and controlling his ex-girlfriend.

Giggs, 48, is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is expected to last up to 10 days and will start at Minshull Street Crown Court before it transfers across the city to Manchester Crown Court from Tuesday for the remainder of the proceedings.

Giggs leaving Manchester Crown Court in July 2021 when he pleaded not guilty to assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour Credit: PA

The city’s main criminal court at Crown Square had to close last week due to testing for asbestos.

Giggs was set to face trial in January but the hearing was put back because of the ongoing backlog of court cases exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The jury is expected to be sworn in on Monday at Minshull Street before the case is opened by the prosecution.

Giggs stood down as manager of Wales in June following a period of leave since November 2020.

In a statement, he said he did not want the country’s preparations for this year’s World Cup in Qatar to be “affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case”.