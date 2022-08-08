The eastbound carriageway of the M48 Severn Bridge has been closed due to an overturned caravan.

Roads monitoring service Inrix reported queuing traffic due to the incident between Junction 2 at Chepstow and Junction 1 at Aust on Monday morning (August 8).

Emergency services are in attendance and Gwent Police is advising people to avoid the area.

Motorists are being advised to use the Prince of Wales bridge as an alternative route into England.

A spokesperson for the Severn Bridges said on Twitter: " The M48 SevernBridge in Gloucestershire is now CLOSED eastbound between J2 (Chepstow) and J1 (Aust) due to an overturned caravan."Emergency services are in attendance. "Please use the M4 Prince of Wales bridge as an alternative route into England."