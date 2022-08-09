Police have confirmed a child has died following an incident at a property in Pembrokeshire.

The incident happened in the Crymych area of the county, around eight miles south of Cardigan.

Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, with ambulances and a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter also in attendance.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, but added that they are not treating it as suspicious.

The coroner for Pembrokeshire has been informed. No further details have been released regarding the child's name or age at this stage.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at a property in the Crymych area on Sunday evening (August 7, 2022).

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts are with the family who are receiving support from specialist officers. HM Coroner has been informed.”