A man driving a quad bike has died after a "serious" crash occurred on a busy road in south Wales.

The collision happened on Cowbridge Road East in Cardiff, involving a green and black Yamaha quad bike.

Despite a large presence of emergency services, the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by officers.

The road was closed for several hours afterwards while officers carried out investigations, but it has since reopened.

Detective Sergeant Debbie Hobrough said: “South Wales Police was called to reports of a road traffic collision on Cowbridge Road East, between Leckwith Road and Llandaff Road, at around 5pm yesterday (Monday August 8).

“South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward - they are also asking people who were driving in the area to check their dashcams for footage which may assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting occurrence number 2200266464.