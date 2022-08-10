A 71-year-old grandmother whose death at a popular seaside resort sparked a murder investigation had suffered "traumatic injuries," the opening of an inquest into her death heard today (August 10).

Retired factory worker Margaret Barnes died on Marine Parade in Barmouth in the early hours of Monday 11 July.

David Redfern, 45, of Marine Parade, has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Assistant coroner for north west Wales, Sarah Riley, outlined the provisional results of a post-mortem examination conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers.

The hearing at Caernarfon was told Mrs Barnes, of Baldwins Lane in Birmingham, was pronounced dead by a paramedic at Marine Parade, Barmouth, on July 11. She was identified to police by her husband Raymond.

Margaret Barnes died on Marine Parade, Barmouth, in the early hours of Monday 11 July. Credit: Media Wales/North Wales Police

Ms Riley said the initial circumstances reported to her were that there had been an incident at a property in Marine Parade which meant emergency services had to be called, but the pensioner died at the scene.

Paying tribute to Margaret, her family said: "Margaret was a devoted wife, and the best mother, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for.

"She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished."

The statement continued: "She will be sorely missed and we can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again."