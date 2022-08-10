Residents in some areas of Cardiff are being warned to keep their doors and windows locked at night after a number of burglaries.

Since July 26, there have been nine burglaries in Llanederyn, Pentwyn and St Mellons.

The suspected thief is believed to be targeting properties where doors and windows have been left unlocked during the early hours of the morning.

Some of the streets affected include Bryncyn, Waun Fach and Heol Bennett.

Items like handbags, cash, car keys and jewellery have been taken from homes. Anyone who finds discarded belongings, like handbags or purses, is being asked to contact police.

Officers have released details of one man they wish to speak to in connection with the burglaries. Craig Dean, 46, from Pentwyn, is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or Craig Dean himself, is urged to contact the police.

Detective Inspector Tim Jones, from South Wales Police, said: “Being a victim of burglary is a traumatic experience and we are working hard to put a stop to this recent rise in burglaries in the east of the city.

“Extensive enquiries are on-going by detectives and extra officers in uniform and plain clothes are patrolling the key areas.

“We would ask residents to ensure doors and windows are secure at night and when leaving home.

"We would ask people to be vigilant of anyone seen hanging around during the early hours of the morning.

“If anyone is seen acting suspiciously please call police immediately.”