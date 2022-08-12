Play Brightcove video

Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend screamed "in pain" during a 999 call made by her sister after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a court has heard.

The former Wales manager and Manchester United footballer is on trial accused of assaulting Kate Greville, 38, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He is also accused of assaulting her younger sister, Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw during the same incident on November 1, 2020.

The trial heard Kate Greville had returned to the address alone in a taxi following a row after dinner with Giggs at his Stock Exchange hotel in Manchester, where she accused him of messaging a string of women in recent months.

Ryan Giggs arriving at Manchester Crown Court on Friday (August 12). Credit: PA

Manchester Crown Court heard Giggs, 48, arrived separately and the row continued as they tussled over their mobile phones.

Emma Greville, who was looking after the couple’s dog, called the police at 10.05pm and when asked what had happened said to the operator: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

In a recording of the call, played to the jury, Emma Greville urges the police to “come quickly” as a female – Kate Greville – can be heard crying.

The operator asks: “Does she need an ambulance that lady who is screaming in the background?”

Emma Greville replies: “I think, yeah. He has just headbutted her in the face.”

Emma Greville is then heard saying: “What? Ryan, I am saying anything I want to f***ing say. You have headbutted my sister.

“I don’t care if your daughter is 17, I don’t care about your daughter.”

Kate Greville screams in the background: “In the face you f***ing p***k.”

'Blood everywhere'

The call operator goes on to ask: “What injuries has your sister got?”

Emma Greville replies: “He headbutted her lip I think, she has got blood everywhere.”

The operator replies: “Ok, why is she screaming? Why?”

Emma Greville says: “Because she is in so much pain.”

Asked who the alleged offender is, she replies: “Ryan Giggs, footballer Ryan Giggs.”

The operator responds: “Okay, as in ‘the’ Ryan Giggs?”

“Yes,” says Emma Greville.

Police officers attended as the three parties involved were spoken to.

Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kate Greville as he was led uncuffed from the property and into the back of a police van.

He was arrested again following allegations made by Emma Greville.

Giggs denies the allegations and also denies an accusation that he used controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.