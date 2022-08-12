Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit Wales as the heatwave ends, forecasters have warned.

A yellow weather warning is in force between 06:00 and 23:59 on Monday across the whole of Wales.

The Met Office is warning of potential disruption with a small chance that homes and businesses could experience flooding.

The forecaster says spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and there is also a small chance of power cuts.

The warning comes as s ome areas of Wales - including Cardiff, Newport and Wrexham - experience the second amber heat warning of recent weeks, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

In England, an official drought has been declared in parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England and the East of England, following the driest first half of the year since 1976.