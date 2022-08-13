Adam Price calls on MP who assaulted wife to leave Plaid Cymru

The leader of Plaid Cymru has called on an MP who assaulted his wife to leave the party.

Jonathan Edwards announced earlier on Saturday, August 13, that he will not be rejoining the party's ranks in Westminster, having previously had the whip restored.

He does however remain a member of Plaid Cymu and the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.

The party had announced earlier this week that Mr Edwards would rejoin the party’s ranks in the House of Commons having been suspended for two years following a police caution.

However, the announcement saw the party’s chair Alun Ffred Jones quit and several senior party members voice their displeasure.

On Friday, Mr Edwards’ wife, Emma Edwards, said she was "appalled" by the decision and said it appeared "that survivors of domestic abuse don't matter".

In a tweet, Mr Price said: “As stated, it is my firm belief that Jonathan Edwards cannot continue to represent Plaid Cymru in Westminster and should resign immediately.

“I also call on Jonathan Edwards to leave the party. His actions do not represent our values and his position as an MP sends the wrong message out to domestic abuse survivors in Wales and beyond.

“I would like to thank Emma Edwards for speaking out yesterday and for her to know that her voice has been heard.

“I would also like to offer my apology to her and all domestic abuse survivors for the pain this has caused.

“Our disciplinary processes must change to give victims of gender-based violence a central role in any enquiries. This work will begin immediately and will be given the urgency and gravity it clearly deserves.”

Jonathan Edwards has served as MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 2010 Credit: Plaid Cymru

In a statement released on Saturday, Mr Edwards confirmed he will continue to serve as MP for Carmarthenshire, as an independent, for the rest of this Parliamentary term.

Mr Edwards said: "It is with deep regret that I announce that I will not be re-joining the Plaid Cymru Westminster group to allow a period of calm reflection.

"I wish to state at the outset that I have never made any public comments in relation to the event that led to my arrest or my marriage.

“My priority has always been my children and not my career. Suffice to say that my wife and I are nearing the end of a divorce process, and I will not be responding to any comments she chooses to make while I am a Member of Parliament and our children are young.

"I will say only this, that relationships can often be very complex. I take full responsibility for the action that led to my arrest and subsequent police caution. I will regret that day to the end of my life.

"The past two years have been a period of deep reflection in which I enrolled on a domestic violence awareness course which has helped me understand the impact my action had on others. The story of a relationship however does not begin and end with one isolated incident.

"Throughout this period I have complied fully with the party and their requirements. I have never made any public statements about my personal life or my concerns about how the party was dealing with my case."