Babies and infants in Wales will no longer be offered the Meningitis C vaccine, the Welsh Government has announced.

The Welsh Government confirmed the current Hib/Men C vaccine will be discontinued when current stocks run out, following new advice from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation).

The Hib/Men C vaccine is currently offered to all infants in Wales at the age of 12-13 months, alongside the first dose of the MMR.

Current stocks are expected to run out in 2025.

On August 5, the JCVI published statements setting out its advice on changes to the human papillomavirus (HPV) and childhood immunisation programmes.

The committee has recommended a move to one dose of the HPV vaccination for certain groups and the discontinuation of the Hib/MenC vaccine.

The JCVI now advises that an additional dose of Hib vaccine should still be offered at 12 or 18 months of ages.

However, based on the decline of diseases know as invasive meningococcal A, C, W and Y, a dose of MenC-containing vaccine for infants is no longer recommended.

In a statement, health minister Eluned Morgan, said: "I have accepted the advice from the JCVI on this matter.

"Current stock will remain available until 2025 and therefore we do not expect the change to be immediate.

"Welsh Government will now work with NHS Wales on the arrangements needed to implement the changes to the infant and childhood vaccination programme.

"I would urge children, young people and their parents and carers to follow Public Health advice and ensure they are fully immunised to protect them from potentially serious diseases."