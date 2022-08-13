Tensions over parking in a seaside town erupted when a holidaymaker began “screaming” at a resident unable to exit her driveway.

The incident descended into an on-street argument which ended with the visitor tossing away a traffic cone and cursing the resident for her anti-tourism attitudes.

“I’m shaking, I’m so bloody angry!” the resident said on Facebook. “I have asked countless people not to park there and not one person has ever reacted that way, it was totally shocking and really uncalled for.”

The confrontation in Penmaenmawr near Conwy highlights the peak tourism season conflicts that exist in many coastal communities when they become busy with holidaymakers.

On roads with no parking restrictions, visitors are free to park in residential areas, but locals say the laws of “common decency” should prevail.

Residents in Penmaenmawr complain they often have to park some distance from their homes and that things can get “very annoying”.

Station Road in the village is especially busy, running close to an underpass leading straight to the promenade.

The prom offers free parking but for people wanting to access the beach cafe, playground and padding pool, Station Road East is closer.

Earlier this week, a furious row broke out between a resident on the road a visitor who parked opposite her driveway.

Although technically legal, parking there prevents the resident from exiting her driveway on what is a narrow section of the road.

The coast near Conwy is popular during the summer, but locals feel the number of tourists is currently upsetting a delicate balance Credit: Visit Wales

To safeguard access, the resident regularly puts cones on the road as “keep clear” markings have worn away.

Upon finding a car full of visitors parked over them, the resident asked the driver to move.“So I went out and said, excuse me, you can’t park there as I won’t be able to get my car out, that’s why the cones are there,” she said on Facebook.

“The driver came out screaming at me about shouting – I wasn’t shouting, just asking – then started saying it’s cos she was a holidaymaker. Not at all luv, I just need to get in and out.“Seriously, don’t take it out on me if you're having a crap holiday and have a bit of ****** respect for the locals who have to live here and still drive their cars.

"I don’t give a **** if you’re a holidaymaker or local, I still would have asked you not to park there so I could get in and out of my drive.”According to the resident, the driver threw one cone into her driveway and tossed away the other. It’s yet to be found.

Another resident has reported similar problems.

“I have real difficulty parking at the front by my house during the summer months,” she said.

“I have to park in our overflow car park, which is far from ideal. I just wish people were more considerate!”Some in the community want parking permits or additional road restrictions and there are plans in place to lobby Conwy council for action.

The council has been approached for a comment.