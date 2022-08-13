Welsh triathlete Non Stanford marked her last race for TeamGB by winning gold at the European Championships in Munich.

Coming off the back of her brilliant leg to claim silver for Wales in the mixed relay at the Commonwealth Games, the 2013 world champion showed her class again in the individual event in Germany.

The 33-year-old from Bridgend was in the front pack throughout the swim and bike legs, losing ground only at the second transition.

She worked her way back into contention on the run, though, and surged ahead to take the tape ahead of German Laura Lindemann and Emma Lombardi of France.

“It’s a complete surprise if I’m honest,” Stanford told British Triathlon after the event. “This is actually my last ever World Triathlon race, I’m retiring this year and 2011 was the first time I represented Great Britain at a European Champs.

"To come away with gold is absolutely beyond my expectations.”

Cyclist Jess Roberts claimed a silver medal in the scratch race

There have been a glut of medals won by other Welsh athletes in the opening days of the European Games.

Cyclist Jess Roberts backed up her Commonwealth Games medal with a silver in the scratch race, holding off Poland’s Nikola Wielowska in a tight finish to take second place behind Norway’s Anita Stenberg.

Welshman Rhys Britton also claimed a bronze medal in the men’s team pursuit quartet alongside Kian Emadi, Charlie Tanfield and Ollie Wood.

In the pool, Medi Harris, also added to hear Commonwealth Games success with a bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay team with James Wilby, Jacob Peters and Anna Hopkin.