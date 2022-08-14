A man's body has been recovered from a river at Pontcysyllte, Llangollen.

North Wales Police had attended a "concern for safety incident" at the River Dee on Saturday (August 13) afternoon.

Police confirmed on Sunday morning that the body of a man was recovered.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a spokesperson for the force said: "Officers attended a concern for safety incident at the river at Pontcysyllte on Saturday afternoon, alongside colleagues from NPAS, North Wales Fire & Rescue Service, North East Wales Search and Rescue and Welsh Ambulance Services Trust."Sadly, the body of a man was recovered. His family are currently being supported by officers, and enquiries are ongoing, on behalf of HM Coroner."