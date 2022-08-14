Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds donate £20,000 to girl with rare brain cancer

Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners have made a large donation to help a young girl with a rare form of brain cancer.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds each pledged £10,000 to help fund a bid by the family of four-year-old Aria Hodgkiss to raise money for alternative treatment to help extend her life.

Aria was diagnosed with an aggressive tumour last year, and her Wrexham supporting family, from Rhostyllen, are trying to raise £60,000 to treat diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) - which is a life-threatening tumour in her brain stemThe pair also donated £10,000 to the Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society earlier this year, as well as gifting Wembley cup final tickets to a former flayer living with dementia.

Aria Hodgkiss has diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG)

Aria was diagnosed with DIPG on her third birthday last year, a disease with a life expectancy from diagnosis of between nine months and a year.

The only NHS treatment currently available is radiotherapy which can prolong a life life by about six months.

Hundreds follow the family on Facebook for regular updates regarding Aria's progress as well as the larger fundraising mission they face.

They set about fundraising almost immediately after discovering a potential drugs trial called ONC201, aiming to raise £60,000.

The family has set up a fundraiser online.