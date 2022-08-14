Swimmer airlifted to hospital after jumping off popular waterfall

A swimmer has been airlifted to hospital after getting injured jumping from a 22 foot waterfall.

The man suffered suspected broken legs and spinal injuries at Sgwd Gwladys near Pontneddfechan in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team was called to the popular site at around 5:24pm on Saturday (August 14).

The injured man was winched from the scene by helicopter before being taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

The location of the incident made the rescue a challenge. Credit: Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (Facebook)

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service also attended.

A spokesman for Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said: "Our 100th callout this year was to assist our Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team colleagues with a male who'd jumped off Sgwd Gwladys waterfall near Pontneddfechan and suffered suspected broken legs with possible spinal injuries.

"We packaged the male into a vacuum mattress for full body immobilisation, placed him in a stretcher, then winched aboard the rescue helicopter and flown to University Hospital Cardiff. We wish the gentlemen a full and speedy recovery."

Mountain rescue teams across Wales have experienced a busy period with the long spell of hot and dry weather.

As a volunteer led organisation, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue are asking for donations to help meet demand and running costs.