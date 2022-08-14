Play Brightcove video

Footage by Mark Bowden

Two people have been rescued from a yacht after it caught fire at Caswell Bay on the Gower Peninsula.

Emergency services were called to Caswell Bay and Brandy Cove after locals saw a boat ablaze and thick plumes of smoke billowing across the sky.

Local residents Mark and Helen Rebecca Bowden noticed the fire at around 1.30pm on Saturday (13 August) and sent their drone down to try and find out what had happened.

Helen said: "There was a lifeboat and a fire engine, which could only get part-way down Brandy Cove so the firefighters have only just got there."

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard has since confirmed two people had been safely rescued from the vessel.

Team leader with HM Coastguard, Ieuan Williams added: "This looked and was incredibly dramatic. The lifeboat did an incredible job of taking two people off a burning vessel.

"We’re also very grateful to all those in the area on their own pleasure boats who used their VHF radios to alert us to what was happening and also stayed in the vicinity in case they were able to help."

There were fears the fire may have caused pollution in the sea, however Swansea Council confirmed on Sunday that its pollution control team had visited the site said that it is now safe to swim at Caswell Bay.

Play Brightcove video

Video credits: Max Barker and Jackie Morris

Saturday also saw a large fire sweep across farmland on the outskirts of St David's in Pembrokeshire.

The fire engulfed and destroyed a number of fields of crops and smoke could be seen from miles away.

At the time, people were being asked to avoid the Whitesands area of the city.