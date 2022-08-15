Wales' autumn coronavirus booster programme is now underway, as eligible adults have been invited to take up the jab this week.

The roll-out will begin at the start of September 2022 to help boost the immunity of those at higher risk from Covid-19.

The Welsh Government says it will improve their protection against severe illness and will protect the NHS over winter 2022-23.

The winter respiratory vaccination strategy will ensure that people who are eligible are also protected from seasonal flu and Welsh Government also urges people to take up the flu vaccine when offered.

Eligible adults will be offered the Moderna vaccine - which protects from both the original Covid virus and the Omicron variant. Credit: PA

It comes weeks after general access to free lateral flow Covid tests ended in Wales amid decreasing case numbers and an easing of pressure on the NHS.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: "As the UK moves from a period of pandemic emergency response to recovery, our focus will be on protecting those in society who continue to be more at risk of severe Covid-19.

"Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic and have helped to weaken the link between the virus, serious illness, hospitalisations and death. They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives.

"I urge anyone who is eligible and invited to have the autumn booster this year to take up the offer and I thank everyone working on the vaccination programme in Wales."

Who will be offered a vaccine in the autumn booster scheme?

Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 years and over

People aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group

People aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

People aged 16-49 who are carers.

All eligible adults aged 18 and over will initially be offered the Moderna vaccine - which protects from both the original Covid virus and the Omicron variant. Those eligible aged under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines will be offered at least three months after a previous dose.

Eligible adults will mostly be invited via letter to attend a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacy for their autumn booster vaccination.

The Welsh Government said it continues to recommend everyone keeps themselves and Wales safe by taking up the vaccine and staying at home and limiting contact with others if you become ill.