Firefighters are continuing to tackle a fire at an industrial estate near Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire, which is expected to take "a few days" to extinguish.

Around 100 firefighters have been trying to control the blaze at the Waterston Industrial Estate which broke out on Sunday afternoon at around 2pm.

The incident is said to have begun at a storage unit but then spread to a recycling centre.

Local residents in the Johnston, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, and Neyland areas, as well as the other side of the estuary, have been told to keep their windows and doors closed.

A Public Health Wales spokesperson said: “When sheltering indoors, open windows that are on the opposite side to the plume/smoke when it is safe to do so and when the air feels cooler outside than inside to get air flowing through the home, for example, at night.

"Once the smoke has moved away, consider opening doors and windows to allow properties to cool down, being mindful of changing conditions and that the smoke could return.”

“Motorists who have to travel through the smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.

The B4325 road is closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service say they're working with Natural Resources Wales, Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, Dyfed-Powys Police, Pembrokeshire County Council and local contractors to plan how to extinguish the fire in the next few days.

Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas, has said: “Crews have worked extremely hard tackling the fire in hot and challenging conditions, to mitigate against the effects to the environment and from a public health perspective.

"Crews are also attending a large grass fire in Newgale, meaning approximately 20 appliances have been in attendance in the area tackling fires. This has placed a great deal of strain on our local resources.”

"We thank the public in the area for their cooperation and understanding whilst every effort is made to bring this to a safe conclusion as soon as possible."