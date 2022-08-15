Emergency services launched a major rescue operation after a sailor suffered a "nasty injury" to his leg.

The air ambulance, paramedics, RNLI volunteers and coastguard officers were called to reports of the man "bleeding profusely" while on a yacht off the coast of Conwy on Saturday afternoon.

The man, who had suffered a lower leg injury, was stabilised on the boat by the RNLI crew, before being brought back to shore and taken to hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, the Conwy RNLI team said: "On arrival on scene, the casualty, who had unfortunately sustained a nasty injury, was transferred to the lifeboat and conveyed at best speed to the lifeboat station where there were paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, a trauma team from Wales Air Ambulance charity (which had landed nearby) and members of Llandudno Coastguard on hand to assist.

"The casualty was taken by road to a local hospital and the lifeboat was recovered, washed down, refuelled and made ready for the next request. As always a big shout out to all our volunteer crew members with the prompt launch and recovery of The May-Bob, as well as our shore crew who stayed extra to give the lifeboat an extra deep clean following this service call."A Llandudno Coastguard spokesman said: "A gentleman suffered a laceration to his calf while sailing and was bleeding profusely. The Conwy lifeboat team went to the vessel and stabilised the casualty then brought him back to Conwy lifeboat house, while the coastguard rescue team cleared the area and assisted the Welsh air ambulance with their landing site. The gentleman has now been taken to hospital to receive treatment."