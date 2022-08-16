Seven people were rushed to hospital - two with serious injuries - after a crash in Pembrokeshire.

A white Ford Focus and a red Nissan Qashqai collided on Saturday (August 13) afternoon, leaving seven people injured, police say.

The A477 near Neyland, in Pembrokeshire, was closed for nearly five hours after the crash at around 3pm that afternoon.

Dyfed Powys Police is now looking for witnesses to the crash, which saw one person airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: "One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance and six people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Two people currently remain in hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

"The road between Neyland roundabout and Sentry Cross Roundabout was closed and reopened at 7.45pm.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DpP-20220813-297."