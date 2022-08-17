Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu ran a new personal best to claim a bronze medal in the men's 100m at the European Championships in Berlin.

Azu, who became the British Champion in June, finished behind Italian Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs and Team GB teammate Zharnel Hughes with a time of 10:13 seconds.

The Cardiff sprinter was quick out of the blocks and finished strong in lane eight to hold on to his first major international medal.

Jacobs’ winning time of 9.95 equalled the European Championship record set by Hughes four years ago in Berlin.

Meanwhile, at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, Welsh teenager Medi Harris won silver in the women's 100m backstroke.

Harris missed out on a gold medal by the tightest of margins in a dramatic final.

The 19-year-old from Porthmadog has now won four medals at the championships in Rome.