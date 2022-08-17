Play Brightcove video

Video report from Rob Shelley

Donkeys could soon be playing a big part in promoting biodiversity in Wales.

The Welsh Government is encouraging landowners to access its Nature Networks funding Programme, which seeks to allow habitats to flourish in the most environmentally friendly way.

And one of the animals which has already been helping with that is the humble donkey.

Just by simply grazing, the animals help different species of plant and wildlife thrive and allow for better land management.

One farm on the outskirts of Snowdonia National Park which cares for donkeys has already started to benefit from the programme.

Ffarm Moelyci uses donkeys, some of which have been rescued, to graze important grassland to control invasive bracken on their land.

Ruth Stronge, the Project leader at the site, says the initiative has already made space for rare orchids and other plant-life, which has helped boost insect populations and encouraged birds to the area.

"The donkeys are happy, our volunteers and visitors are happy, our environment is thriving – it’s win-win-win!

"The donkeys have converted a field covered in gorse scrub into an oasis of orchids and butterflies which can spread to nearby farms too. For the cherry on the cake, we now have a heartstopping beautiful space for our community, birds and donkeys to share and enjoy."

The fund is not just available to landowners with grasslands - it can also be accessed by those with salt-marshes, estuaries and forest.

The Welsh Government hopes the scheme will not only support biodiversity but also help in connecting people to nature and improve wellbeing.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: "Bad land management can mean disastrous consequences not only for our ecology, but for the health of the people of Wales.

"But look what good land management can achieve – with a bit of help our plants, wildlife and communities can thrive!"